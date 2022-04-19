Catch Hari Raya movies, a variety show and more to get you in the festive mood

And whether you are indulging in scrumptious festive goodies or spending time with your family on Hari Raya, don’t forget to tune in to Konsert Raya Kampung Kledek at 8.30pm, a heartwarming, family-friendly movie, which will feature two original songs composed by the winner of Projek Lagu, Yanto Sani, and one remake of a classic Hari Raya song, Lebaran by M Ramlee.

The story follows the residents of the last village in Singapore, Kampung Kledek, as they celebrate a bittersweet Hari Raya together for the last time before their village is demolished to make way for urban redevelopment.

That’s not all – throughout the month of May, you can also catch delightful Hari Raya specials from across the Causeway, including movies like Sangkar, Nak Balik Kampung and Takbir Semalam, featuring popular celebrities such as Zul Ariffin, Kilafairy and Fauziah Nawi, respectively.

Besides television content on Suria and meWATCH, audiences can also expect special Raya radio programmes, so stay tuned to Warna 942 and Ria 897 from now to catch your favourite festive songs or call in to share your Raya wishes with your loved ones.

Other not-to-be-missed radio programmes include Kecoh Kecoh Raya with Mariam Mas’od & RZ on Warna 942 as they keep you entertained on the eve of Hari Raya, as well as Pelangi-Ria Muzik Mash on Ria 897, a one-hour special on Hari Raya day itself, with songs and performances by local singing talent Danial Baharin and Bruneian singers Nazmo and Hanif Iqbal.

And if you haven’t had time to head to the Hari Raya bazaars just yet, fret not because Warna 942 DJ Noreha Bajuri will be chatting with vendors and bazaar-goers on Apr 26 and 28 at 2pm so you can listen in to the buzz.

