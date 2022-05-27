He's back: Harrison Ford reveals first glimpse of Indiana Jones 5

Speaking to the crowd at the Anaheim Convention Centre, Ford said: “It is a great pleasure to be here”, to a flourish of applause and cheers. He also took the time to tell Williams, “this music follows me everywhere I go. And you know what, I’m happy about it”.

Indiana Jones 5 continues the film franchise after its last venture Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull released in theatres worldwide in 2008. While the film doesn’t have an official title yet, fans can look forward to the archaeologist-turned-adventurer being joined by a whole new cast of characters, with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) set to join.

James Mangold (Logan) will be taking over the reins from Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four films in the franchise. Mangold also co-wrote the film with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (Edge Of Tomorrow).

If the teaser image is any clue, fans can look forward to a whole new round of adrenaline-pumping adventures and mysterious secrets waiting to be revealed. The film is slated for release in Jun 2023 after delays due to Ford sustaining an injury during the filming process.