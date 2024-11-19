English striker Harry Kane's 'hideous' statue and other sculptures of celebrities that have turned heads

Despite the negative comments, Kane appears to have taken a liking to the statue and is appreciative of the gesture – taking to Instagram to show it off, along with a mural that highlights his footballing journey.

"This is pretty cool. So hopefully, this will inspire [the children training at the Peter May Sports Centre] to one day be playing for England as well," said Kane in his video.

Kane's statue joins a long line of much-derided sculptures modelled after celebrities over the years. Here are some of them.

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO