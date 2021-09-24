Harry Potter actor Tom Felton requires medical attention at golf event

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem during a celebrity event prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches on Thursday (Sep 23).

It wasn't immediately clear what triggered the episode and tournament organisers the PGA of America said he was taken to hospital but they had no further information on his condition.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA of America said in a statement.