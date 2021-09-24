Logo
Harry Potter actor Tom Felton requires medical attention at golf event
Felton was playing a celebrity match prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches when he experienced a "medical incident". 

Tom Felton reacts on the first tee during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. Andrew Redington/Getty Images/AFP

24 Sep 2021 10:25AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 10:25AM)
Harry Potter actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem during a celebrity event prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches on Thursday (Sep 23).

It wasn't immediately clear what triggered the episode and tournament organisers the PGA of America said he was taken to hospital but they had no further information on his condition.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA of America said in a statement.

Actor Tom Felton is carted off the course after collapsing during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Britain's Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was conscious when he was taken from the course.

A keen golfer, he played alongside Finnish NHL player Teemu Selanne against two US Olympic champions 1980 ice hockey gold medallist Mike Eurzione and speed skater Dan Jansen in one of the three 11-hole matches that made up the celebrity tournament.

Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter's rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular Harry Potter book series.

Source: AFP/sr

