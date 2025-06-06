Harry Potter’s Tom Felton will become Draco Malfoy again – this time, on Broadway

Tom Felton – the original Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movies – will slip into his old role on Broadway this winter in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,” Felton, currently 37, said in a statement.

Felton will be making his Broadway debut in the role, beginning performances at the Lyric Theatre on Nov 11 and playing through Mar 22, 2026.