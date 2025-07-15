Take a first look at the new Harry Potter as HBO begins filming series

HBO has officially started production on the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series adaptation, the network announced Monday (Jul 14), also revealing a first look at the titular character.

The photo released by HBO shows Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, donning the signature Hogwarts uniform paired with round-rim glasses and a lightning bolt scar, not unlike the iconic costume worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the eight-part film series.

The show began production at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK and is expected to debut in 2027.

A new round of actors was announced Monday, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The network announced in late May that McLaughlin was cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Several high-profile actors have been announced in other key roles, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

The new series adaptation begins production nearly 14 years after the final movie adaptation of JK Rowling's books, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, was released in theatres. In addition to the blockbuster movies, the franchise has inspired a Broadway play, video games and theme parks since the first instalment was released 28 years ago.

The new series will be "a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books", the network previously wrote, and “will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.”