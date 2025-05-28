HBO announces new Harry Potter cast playing Harry, Hermione and Ron
Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will be taking on the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, in the new HBO TV series.
The Boy Who Lived is returning soon. On Wednesday (May 28), Warner Bros Discovery unveiled the actors who will be playing the main trio in the new Harry Potter series – set to air on the streaming platform HBO Max. Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will be taking on the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.
The three characters were previously made popular by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the Harry Potter film series, which comprised eight movies released between 2001 and 2011.
In a joint statement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod, who previously worked on the HBO series Succession, said of the casting: “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.’’
McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout will join previously announced cast members John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost who will play Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid, respectively.
Harry Potter author JK Rowling is attached to the new TV series as an executive producer.
Daniel Radcliffe has expressed his support for the reboot, saying in a previous interview with ComicBook.com: "I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed."
However, Radcliffe has stated numerous times that it is unlikely for him to appear in the upcoming series.
"I think [the producers] very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it," said Radcliffe in an interview with entertainment news outlet E!.
"I'm very happy to just watch along with everyone else."