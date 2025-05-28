HBO announces new Harry Potter cast playing Harry, Hermione and Ron

In a joint statement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod, who previously worked on the HBO series Succession, said of the casting: “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.’’

McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout will join previously announced cast members John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost who will play Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid, respectively.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is attached to the new TV series as an executive producer.