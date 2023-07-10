Harry Styles hit in eye while performing, becomes latest victim of dangerous concert trend
In recent months, some fans have been throwing items, such as phones and toys, at performers during concerts – sparking debate on concert etiquette and security.
Last Saturday (Jul 8), during a concert in Austria, the Watermelon Sugar singer was struck in the face by an unidentified object which was apparently thrown by a concert-goer. Styles was visibly in pain as he continued walking to perform his next song.
Fans were shocked and upset by the event – prompting many of them to leave comments, imploring concert attendees to stop throwing items at performers.
Saturday's incident was the latest example of the disturbing concert trend. The most serious case thus far happened on Jun 18 when singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the head by a mobile phone. The Meant To Be singer ended up having bruises around her left eye and a cut on her eyebrow. The fan who threw the phone was later charged with assault.
On the other hand, a few concert-goers have attempted to create their own viral moment by handing "quirky" items to artists whilst they're performing.
A fan recently threw a bag containing her mother's ashes at American singer Pink during the latter's concert. The shocked singer proceeded to lift her bag and exclaim, "I don't know how I feel about this."
In response to the trend, British singer Adele jokingly told attendees at her Las Vegas show that she will kill anyone who "dares to throw something" at her.
With the slew of high-profile concerts happening in Singapore soon, hopefully, this trend does not become popular among concert-goers here.