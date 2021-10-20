Is Harry Styles joining the MCU? He was spotted in Eternals post-credits scene

As if there weren’t enough stars in Marvel’s Eternals? The latest Marvel movie had its world premiere on Monday (Oct 18) and audience members spotted an unexpected but very familiar face during the post-credits scene – that of singer and former One Direction member, Harry Styles.

The film is opening in Singapore on Nov 4 so local fans have a bit of a wait until they can see this for themselves. But until then, here’s what’s been reported about it.

Styles appears as Eros, brother of Thanos – yes, that big guy who made half the people on the planet disappear with a snap of a finger.