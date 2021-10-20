Is Harry Styles joining the MCU? He was spotted in Eternals post-credits scene
The pop star plays Eros, brother of Thanos, in the short scene.
As if there weren’t enough stars in Marvel’s Eternals? The latest Marvel movie had its world premiere on Monday (Oct 18) and audience members spotted an unexpected but very familiar face during the post-credits scene – that of singer and former One Direction member, Harry Styles.
The film is opening in Singapore on Nov 4 so local fans have a bit of a wait until they can see this for themselves. But until then, here’s what’s been reported about it.
Styles appears as Eros, brother of Thanos – yes, that big guy who made half the people on the planet disappear with a snap of a finger.
This was revealed by audience members who watched the premiere, including a senior film writer at Variety, Matt Donnelly, who tweeted, "Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere. Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos".
The character of Eros, also known as Starfox in the comics, is a member of The Eternals – ancient aliens who have been on Earth for thousands of years to secretly guide humanity – and he can psychically control people's emotions and pleasure centres.
There’s no confirmation yet if this is the sum total of his involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or if Styles is coming back in future films.
The Watermelon Sugar singer made his acting debut in 2017’s Dunkirk. He was most recently filming Don’t Worry Darling, directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde and slated for release in 2022.
The star-studded Eternals lineup includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harington. It’s directed by Chloe Zhao, who picked up an Oscar for best director earlier this year for the film, Nomadland.