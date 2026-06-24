Harry Styles’ Wembley concerts introduce heatwave‑related measures for fans

Harry Styles’ mid-week Wembley Stadium dates will operate with adjusted heat‑related measures as temperatures continue to rise in London.

The As It Was singer's shows will allow some refillable bottles beyond the turnstiles from Tuesday (Jun 23), with guests carrying metal or hard‑plastic bottles permitted to take them inside and use the venue’s water‑refill stations.

A spokesperson told Metro that its “traditional policies around water bottles have been relaxed for the past few events as temperatures have risen”, and encouraged attendees to bring suitable bottles to refill once inside the stadium.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s fans will also see bottled water sold at a 50 per cent reduction at the bars, while free sun cream will be available at all information points throughout the venue.

Signs will be placed around the stadium reminding guests to stay hydrated as the temperatures soar well into the mid to late‑30s, and to make the most of the shade.

Fans who are eager to get inside and usually spend all day queuing are being advised to only turn up when the doors open.

Making the most of the warm weather, Styles was spotted jogging to Wembley at the weekend, surprising fans given the high‑energy nature of the Together, Together concert.

Styles is performing a 12-night residency at Wembley, which began on Jun 12 and will run through Jul 4.

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed he became a hermit after his last tour ended in 2023.

The 32-year-old admitted he struggled to cope after finishing up his series of live shows for Love On Tour.

Speaking on the Q With Tom Power podcast, Styles said: “I was supposed to spend New Year’s with friends and I landed in Italy and felt really unwell, so I just went home.

“And I woke up and I had this kind of beautiful New Year’s by myself. I was feeling the most alone I’d felt in a really long time, but in the most beautiful way. I didn’t feel lonely at all.

“I was just feeling myself kind of shut out from a lot of the world. I think I got used to saying no to invites from friends and maybe a weekend trip or a birthday party or something.

“I just got used to, you know, if I have a week at home, I don’t want to go somewhere else for three days. I just want to stay home.

“And when I got to Italy and was in this quiet place, I felt like, ‘Okay, if I’m going to spend all this time out here and I’m going to keep saying no to everything, I’m just going to shut myself off from the world’.”