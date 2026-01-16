Singer Harry Styles announces first album in 4 years coming in March

In this world, it's just him: Harry Styles has announced that his long-awaited, fourth studio album will arrive this spring.

Titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally and out Mar 6, the album is Styles' first full-length project in four years. It follows the 2022, critically acclaimed synth pop record Harry's House, which earned the former One Direction star the top prize of album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

In a review, The Associated Press celebrated Harry's House for showcasing “a breadth of style that matches the album’s emotional range”.

On Instagram, Styles' shared the cover artwork for Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which features the 31-year-old artist in a T-shirt and jeans at night, standing underneath a shimmering disco ball hung outside.