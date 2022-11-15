Harry Styles performing in Singapore at the National Stadium in March
He's hitting other Asian cities as well, namely, Bangkok, Manila, Seoul and Tokyo for his Love On Tour show.
Harry Styles is bringing his Love on Tour show to Singapore. He’ll be performing at the National Stadium on Mar 17.
Tickets are priced at S$138, S$168, S$188, S$208, S$248, S$288 and S$348 (excluding booking fees) and are available online at Ticketmaster, through the hotline at 3158 8588 and at all SingPost outlets.
The Live Nation presale starts on Nov 17 at 11am and general sale starts on Nov 18 at 11am.
The singer and actor also announced several other Asian dates in the Tuesday (Nov 15) social media post, namely, Bangkok on Mar 11, Manila on Mar 14, Seoul on Mar 20 and two nights in Tokyo on Mar 24 and 25.
Before hitting Asia, the Watermelon Sugar singer has several shows planned in Australia and New Zealand, beginning in February.
Styles is currently towards the tail end of his North America dates, where he recently wrapped up 10 shows in Los Angeles, California.
Apart from performing on tour, the 28-year-old former One Direction boyband member has had a busy time promoting his movies as well – Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman were both released in the last two months.
This will be Styles’ third performance in Singapore – he was here in 2017 and 2018.
The musician released his debut, self-titled album in 2017. This was followed by Fine Line in 2019 and his most recent release, Harry’s House, which dropped in May this year.