Harry Styles performing in Singapore at the National Stadium in March

Harry Styles is bringing his Love on Tour show to Singapore. He’ll be performing at the National Stadium on Mar 17.

Tickets are priced at S$138, S$168, S$188, S$208, S$248, S$288 and S$348 (excluding booking fees) and are available online at Ticketmaster, through the hotline at 3158 8588 and at all SingPost outlets.

The Live Nation presale starts on Nov 17 at 11am and general sale starts on Nov 18 at 11am.

The singer and actor also announced several other Asian dates in the Tuesday (Nov 15) social media post, namely, Bangkok on Mar 11, Manila on Mar 14, Seoul on Mar 20 and two nights in Tokyo on Mar 24 and 25.