Hassan Sunny delivered his own baby at home, then searched YouTube for what to do next

Describing the birth of his fourth child as “the most memorable”, Hassan revealed: “My wife had a home birth, and I was the one ‘catching’.”

When Lim joked about whether he used his goalkeeper gloves, Hassan laughed and clarified: “It was unplanned.”

He had already packed a hospital bag when he suddenly heard his wife shouting that the baby was coming. Arissa, who was at home at the time, remembered her mum yelling “so loudly”.

Just as Hassan was about to leave for the hospital, his wife told him: “No, now!”

Recounting the moment, Hassan said he rushed downstairs, topless, to the bathroom, where his wife was already in labour, quickly getting into position to “catch” their baby, whose head was already emerging.

“I was like ‘what am I supposed to do? I’m not a doctor’. [My wife] was standing at the sink, [swaying slightly], and I crouched down wondering what I was supposed to do next,” he said.

“Then the baby just came out like 'ploop', so I scooped [her up] and I sat there, completely stunned. [She] was slimy, and I didn’t have any cloth with me, I was just there [holding her with my] bare hands,” he continued.

Hassan then found himself sitting cross-legged on the bathroom floor, cradling his newborn, his first thought being, “What’s next?”

“What happened was that I took my iPad, went on YouTube, and searched ‘What to do when your baby comes out’,” he laughed.