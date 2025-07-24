Kazuha of K-pop group Le Sserafim uses song by Singaporean singer Haven in Instagram post
On Tuesday (Jul 22), Le Sserafim member Kazuha uploaded a series of photos on her Instagram page and tagged the song Easy by Singaporean singer Haven in the post. The latter has since responded to the acknowledgement.
Singaporean singer Haven, 21, recently received a shout-out from Kazuha, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Le Sserafim. On Tuesday (Jul 22), the Japan-born idol uploaded a series of photos on her Instagram page and tagged the song Easy, which was released by Haven last year and has since racked up over 3 million streams on music platform Spotify.
The Instagram post featured photos of Kazuha and fellow Le Sserafim member Yunjin enjoying their time in Taiwan.
The Crazy hitmakers recently held a two-day concert at NTSU Arena in Taoyuan.
Haven, whose real name is Teo Cher Win, has since responded to the acknowledgement and thanked Kazuha in a comment on the latter's post.
Haven also made a separate Instagram Story where she wrote: "Thank you [Kazuha] for loving my song Easy."
Haven debuted as a singer at the age of 14 with the single Piece Of Paper, of which she spoke about making in a previous interview with CNA 938. Over the years, Haven has grown a large social media following – with videos of her content reaching millions of views. She was also one of the few Singaporean acts to perform at the inaugural Waterbomb Singapore music festival last year.
In February this year, she released her self-titled debut album with eight songs, including Easy.
Le Sserafim, which also consists of Chaewon, Sakura and Eunchae, will stage its very first concert in Singapore this August at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.