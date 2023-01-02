Avengers star Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after accident

Avengers star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said Sunday (Jan 1).

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related-accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s rep confirmed with entertainment magazine Variety. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

The 51-year-old Renner who plays popular superhero Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel franchise, has a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years. But it is unclear exactly the location where he was hurt.

According to newspaper Reno Gazette-Journal, that area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall due to a storm on Near Year’s Eve.

In addition to being an Avenger, Renner is also a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring a Best Actor nomination for The Hurt Locker and Best Supporting Actor nomination for The Town.

It was his portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s The Hurt Locker that helped turn him into a household name. He’s also known various critical and commercial hits including Arrival, American Hustler, 28 Weeks later, The Bourne Legacy and two films in the Mission: Impossible series

The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as an integral part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

Renner is currently starring in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown, which will debut its second season this month. He's also currently working on an unscripted series at Disney+ in 2023 called Rennervations.