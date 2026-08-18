Hayden Panettiere: Autopsy finds no trauma after actress dies at 36

Details have also emerged about the emergency response after the 911 call.

Dispatch audio obtained by media outlets included references to a possible “overdose” and cardiac arrest, although officials have not determined that an overdose caused Panettiere’s death.

TMZ reported that Narcan – the opioid-overdose reversal medication naloxone – was found inside the residence, along with a device used to administer it.

The outlet also reported epinephrine, or adrenaline, was used during attempts to save Panettiere.

The presence of Narcan does not establish a cause of death, which remains subject to the coroner’s investigation and further testing.

A neighbour identified by WYFF as Lee described hearing “just a bunch of commotion in the hallway” as emergency crews responded.

He said he initially heard that somebody had collapsed and subsequently heard references to cardiac arrest, but could not confirm what had happened inside the residence.

Panettiere’s death was announced by her family through her representative.

Her father, Alan “Skip” Panettiere, described his daughter as “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy”, while the family asked for privacy.

Her death came only three months after the publication of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, on May 19.

The book became a New York Times and USA Today bestseller and addressed Panettiere’s experiences as a child star as well as addiction and recovery, postpartum depression, trauma, domestic abuse and the death of her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, who died aged 28 in 2023.

Panettiere had previously spoken publicly about her struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction.

In the memoir, she also wrote about the difficulties she experienced after becoming a mother and her decision to relinquish custody of her daughter while dealing with substance abuse.

She became one of television’s most recognisable young stars playing cheerleader Claire Bennet in NBC’s Heroes, which ran from 2006 to 2010.

Claire possessed regenerative powers that made her effectively indestructible, and Panettiere’s performance became central to the superhero drama during its hugely successful first season.

Panettiere later played troubled country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville from 2012 to 2018, earning two Golden Globe nominations for the role.

Her other major credits included Remember The Titans, Scream 4 and Scream VI, in which she played horror survivor Kirby Reed. Her final film role was in the 2026 psychological thriller Sleepwalker.

She is survived by her daughter Kaya, 11, whom she shared with former fiance Wladimir Klitschko, 50, the Ukrainian former heavyweight boxing world champion.