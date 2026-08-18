Hayden Panettiere tributes include Viola Davis, Emma Roberts, Brittany Snow and Melissa Barrera

Stars are paying tribute to Hayden Panettiere after her death at the age of 36.

Panettiere was a prolific actress who rose to fame as a star on NBC's Heroes and scored a crossover TV-music hit with the series Nashville. She was open about her struggles with alcohol and postpartum depression and stopped acting for several years, returning for Scream VI in 2023.

Among those paying tribute to Panettiere were fellow celebrities Viola Davis, Melissa Barrera and Bethany Joy Lenz, and podcaster Jay Shetty.

Viola Davis

“What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name...”