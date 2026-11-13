Paramore's Hayley Williams to bring solo concert tour to Singapore in February 2027

Paramore's vocalist and frontwoman Hayley Williams is bringing her solo concert tour, The Hayley Williams Show, to Singapore on Feb 26, 2027.

According to an Instagram post by AEG Presents Asia, Williams will also perform in Manila, Seoul and Tokyo. The venue, ticket prices and ticket sale dates have yet to be announced.

Best known as the lead vocalist of rock band Paramore, Williams has also built a solo career with releases including Petals For Armor in 2020 and Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party in 2025.

In a June interview with iHeartRadio, Williams said the solo tour would have a "very different set or different energy" compared with her previous performances.

Unlike her performances with Paramore, The Hayley Williams Show focuses on her solo material, with previous setlists featuring songs from both albums, alongside occasional covers.

During earlier performances, Williams also revisited Airplanes, the 2010 hit by American rapper B.o.B on which she was featured.

The tour was initially announced in April 2026, with dates in New York City, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, before expanding to other cities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

Earlier this year, Williams also embarked on her Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party solo tour, which ran from March to June. She also previously performed with Paramore as a supporting act for selected shows on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024.