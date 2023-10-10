Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo talks about being inspired by Rainie Yang and the worst hate comments she got

HOW DID YOUR DREAM OF BEING AN ACTRESS COME ABOUT?

I had a role model I looked up to: Rainie Yang. When I was 14, Taiwanese dramas were huge, and I watched a lot of Rainie Yang dramas and I really wanted to be like her.

Back then, I was working at McDonald’s. One day, I was just cooking fries, when I told my colleague, “I want to be an actress one day and be like Rainie Yang.” She took a good look at me and said, "I’ve had dreams of being a star too. It won’t happen", and she walked away.

There’s some truth in what she said. In an environment like Singapore, how can you make that work? I chewed on her words and decided to find any openings to make my dream come true. I joined this Facebook group called ‘Casting Calls Singapore’. Basically, production companies that require extras would post their requirements, and interested parties can apply. Out of 50 resumes you send, you would be lucky to even land one.

My most memorable experience was when I starred in SG 50 movie Seven Letters. It's an anthology film and I was in GPS, the short story directed by Kelvin Tong. Guess who my parents were? Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping! That was the first time I acted with them. It’s so funny ‘cause now I’m such good friends with (their children) Tay Ying and Calvert. I think I landed that role because of my limited ability to speak Hokkien. I’m not very good at it but I can speak a little Hokkien ‘cause I grew up with my grandma. But yes, fate works in funny ways.

That was a good experience. It gave me a good look into what acting is like. I realised 'Wah, actors have to wait so long on set one ah?' (Laughs)

IS THAT WHY YOU GAVE UP WANTING TO BE AN ACTRESS?

I actually held on to that dream for a long, long time. I tried to look for avenues to join Mediacorp, and eventually I joined Yes 933 as an intern because I’m also a huge fan of Chinese music. I thought to myself, "Whatever gets me one foot into Mediacorp".

I tried to become a DJ but my then-boss didn’t feel my abilities were up to par. And I totally agree with her. When my internship ended, me being so thick-skinned joined the DJ search (The Sound Makers) in 2016.

I remember it was held at OneKM mall (now known as Kinex) at Paya Lebar, and there were so many people looking at me. I was reading the news, my tone was calm and composed, but my shaking hands totally gave me away! I was so nervous, but thankfully I made it to Top 12 and that’s how my radio career started. Of all the contestants, I was luckier ‘cause I was about to graduate from university. I didn’t have a job or any other commitments, and I could start right away. My boss back then gave me the opportunity to follow the evening belt with veteran DJs (Xie) Jiafa and (Nico) Weibin. I learnt so much from them. Maybe my boss saw something in me that I didn’t even see in myself.

Following that, I was lucky enough to host my own belt together with Henry (Law) and then Qijia, and then alone. Then Ze Liang came along. He was the overall champion of the competition I was in, but because he had to serve NS and attend uni, he only joined radio five years later. Like I said, I was lucky.

Two years into my radio career, my boss asked me “Do you want to act or do radio?” She said if I wanted to act, she would call TCA for me. I knew she meant it, so I told her: “Boss, can you give me one day to think about it?”

I compared my feelings on set to being a host. I may not have wanted to admit it, but I felt happier being a host. It gave me a bigger sense of achievement and made me feel more fulfilled. I went back to my boss and told her I wanted to stick to being a radio DJ.

I’m thankful for the question she posed to me because it really changed my mindset. From then on, I really worked on honing my skills as a host. Outdoor events, live events, radio broadcasts. I wanted to do everything well. Back then, my goal was a bit far-fetched, but I wanted to host the National Day Parade (grins).

YOU MENTIONED ZE LIANG EARLIER ON, MANY OF YOUR LISTENERS ‘SHIP’ THE TWO OF YOU.

(Chuckles) People come up to me with two questions: Is Ze Liang gay? To which I say no. Then, they follow up with: Are you guys together?

It’s so funny ‘cause I think we share a very special chemistry on air though we only worked together for three months. We are friends outside of work and we speak to each other about our work worries, our relationship woes, our families, tattoos... you name it. We share such a special bond that people often ask if we’re together, but you know when a friendship is so important to you, there’s nothing you would want to do to break it, especially if you work in the same place. I think it’s a line we’ve drawn clearly between us, but it doesn’t stop us from sharing secrets and being close to each other. We’re station besties, I’ll put it that way.