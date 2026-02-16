Radio DJ Hazelle Teo and fiance address online criticism over their 6-year age gap

Wong was 24 when he and Teo started dating, but she shared that “he’s always been a mature person,” even before they met.

Their goals have always been aligned, and even on their first date, they connected over discussions about the future, from property investments to work experiences. By then, Wong was already earning a stable income, which Teo admitted made it easier for her to date someone younger.

Wong did change one thing about himself, though. He revealed he started dressing “a little bit older” when they first got together, to which Teo responded: “That’s what I tell him not to do. I tell him, ‘James, I signed up for a 24-year-old man, stop dressing older than you look.’”

Wong explained: “I used to dress in T-shirts and shorts because it’s so hot in Singapore, and I always carried a backpack. Sometimes she would have a [work] shoot, all dressed up and in full makeup, and when we walk to the car, I look like a little kid. I look like her PA or her younger brother.”

He then started dressing more maturely, swapping T-shirts for collared shirts and his backpack for a tote bag. “I feel like it makes us complement each other better,” he said, “but it also boosts my confidence, and people take me more seriously.”