Hazelle Teo and James Wong wedding: Mid-ceremony haircut reveal, live performances, an original love song

The musician began with his wife's debut 2024 single Sing A Long Dance A Long before transitioning into Taylor Swift's Love Story, a song he described as significant to the couple because it was the first song they collaborated on in 2024.

The couple later entertained guests with a quiz testing how well they knew them. The top three winners received red packets worth S$388, S$288 and S$188, respectively. According to 8world, after a closely fought contest, actor Zhu Zeliang finished third, one of Teo's longtime friends came in second, while Chen Qijia and her husband emerged joint champions.

For their second march-in, Teo and Wong changed into matching burgundy outfits and danced into the ballroom to cheers from guests. It was then that many attendees noticed another surprise: Teo had cut her hair.

Speaking to Mediacorp in a video published after the wedding, the 32-year-old explained the decision simply.

"You only get married once, so just go for it," she said.

Wong, who appeared pleased with the change, said: "I love it. She looks so sexy with short hair."

Videos shared online showed guests reacting with surprise as Teo made her entrance, while commenters remarked that Teo was "super brave cutting hair (in the) middle of (the) wedding" and that the look was "refreshing'.