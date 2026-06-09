Hazelle Teo and James Wong wedding: Mid-ceremony haircut reveal, live performances, an original love song
From a mid-wedding haircut to a self-written love song, the couple packed several personal touches into their wedding celebration.
Singaporean Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo and musician James Wong tied the knot on Saturday (Jun 6) and have been sharing behind-the-scenes snippets of the ceremony while in Greece for their honeymoon.
The couple hosted the wedding at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, celebrating with around 30 tables of family, friends and colleagues.
The wedding, themed "dark elegance", was attended by fellow Mediacorp personalities and local celebrities, including Zheng Geping, Hong Huifang, Tay Ying, Herman Keh, Zhang Yaodong, Noah Yap, Nick Teo, Karly, Lin Qianqian and Tommy Wong. The banquet was emceed by fellow Yes 933 DJ Chen Qijia.
One of the first surprises of the evening came from Wong, who performed on the piano as Teo walked down the aisle.
The musician began with his wife's debut 2024 single Sing A Long Dance A Long before transitioning into Taylor Swift's Love Story, a song he described as significant to the couple because it was the first song they collaborated on in 2024.
The couple later entertained guests with a quiz testing how well they knew them. The top three winners received red packets worth S$388, S$288 and S$188, respectively. According to 8world, after a closely fought contest, actor Zhu Zeliang finished third, one of Teo's longtime friends came in second, while Chen Qijia and her husband emerged joint champions.
For their second march-in, Teo and Wong changed into matching burgundy outfits and danced into the ballroom to cheers from guests. It was then that many attendees noticed another surprise: Teo had cut her hair.
Speaking to Mediacorp in a video published after the wedding, the 32-year-old explained the decision simply.
"You only get married once, so just go for it," she said.
Wong, who appeared pleased with the change, said: "I love it. She looks so sexy with short hair."
Videos shared online showed guests reacting with surprise as Teo made her entrance, while commenters remarked that Teo was "super brave cutting hair (in the) middle of (the) wedding" and that the look was "refreshing'.
The bride, however, was not done with surprises. During a speech, Teo revealed that because Wong had prepared an unforgettable proposal in Qingdao, she wanted to do something special in return.
According to 8world, she told her husband: "Over the past few weeks, I kept telling you that I was filming a micro-drama. Actually, I wasn’t filming at all, I was secretly preparing this surprise."
The surprise turned out to be an original love song. Teo wrote the lyrics herself and enlisted Malaysian singer-songwriter Xu Jialin to compose the melody. She then performed the song live during the banquet, accompanied by a music video featuring moments from the couple's relationship.
The wedding date also carried special significance.
Teo and Wong announced their engagement on Jun 6, 2025 – exactly one year before they were married. Wong had proposed during the final night of Teo's work trip to Qingdao, surprising her in her hotel room. Before the ceremony, guests were also shown a video of Wong's surprise proposal.
Since then, the couple have documented their wedding preparations through the four-part reality series From Yes To I Do, and hosted the relationship-focused programme The Couple's Classroom, both available on mewatch.