Tongue-Thai'd? Zoe Tay is from the Land of Smiles in a new drama

Zoe Tay as a Thai lady of leisure who fancies both Chew Chor Meng and Elvin Ng? Just one character in Channel 8’s latest long-form drama The Heartland Hero, which features a spicy melange of quirky characters.

Also starring Rui En, Paige Chua, Bryan Wong, Ian Fang, Bonnie Loo and James Seah, The Heartland Hero follows Ng’s character as he decides to turn over a new leaf and start a secondhand goods store after finishing a jail term.

The heartland community also comprises residents from Thailand, played by Tay as well as young actress Jernelle Oh.

“The hardest part of playing this role was learning the language,” shared Tay, divulging that her character is a pampered princess who, upon meeting Ng’s character, decides that he’s her ideal man and sets her sights on him.