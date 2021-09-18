Heavenly King Jacky Cheung’s singing ‘is so unbearable’ says unknown director

After the performance that peaked ratings at 27.4 points, Hong Kong director Sunny Lau took to Facebook to critique Cheung’s performance. He wrote, “Singing like that is so unbearable, why can’t he sing properly? His voice is too ridiculous.”

He went on to add that Cheung was “deliberately showing off his skills” and added that he would rather watch celebrity impersonator Johnson Lee impersonate Cheung instead.

Lau's comments triggered angry reactions from a slew of netizens.

A netizen wrote, “I was born in the 90s and I know Jacky Cheung, but I don’t know who Sunny Lau is.”

Another said that Lau has no right to criticise the ‘God of Songs’.

A third commended Cheung who has been in showbiz for decades and still constantly has new skills to show off.

There were some comments from naysayers that called Cheung’s singing “outdated” and suggested that he “keep up with the times”.

The debacle subsequently lead Lau to delete his post.