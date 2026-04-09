Former Enhypen member Heeseung rebrands as Evan, aims to share sound 'shaped entirely by his own unique colour'

Weeks after announcing that he would be leaving K-pop boy group Enhypen, South Korean singer Heeseung, 24, has officially launched his solo era under the stage name Evan. On Wednesday (Apr 8), Evan, whose real name is Lee Hee-seung, unveiled his Instagram page. His first post on the page is a series of photos of himself, captioned: "#Evan."

Wednesday also saw the launch of Evan's profile on the official page of his agency, Belift Lab. According to the page, the name Evan represents an alternate facet of Lee Hee-seung's identity, as well as "the essence of his musical artistry".

"Through this persona, he aims to share a sound shaped entirely by his own unique colour and emotional depth," stated the profile.

In a media release, Evan added: "Evan is a name I’ve cherished since childhood, one that holds many of my most precious memories. Through this name, I hope to reach fans with music that fully expresses my most honest and natural self."