Former Enhypen member Heeseung rebrands as Evan, aims to share sound 'shaped entirely by his own unique colour'
On Wednesday (Apr 8), former Enhypen member Heeseung officially launched his solo Instagram page, revealing that he will perform under the stage name Evan.
Weeks after announcing that he would be leaving K-pop boy group Enhypen, South Korean singer Heeseung, 24, has officially launched his solo era under the stage name Evan. On Wednesday (Apr 8), Evan, whose real name is Lee Hee-seung, unveiled his Instagram page. His first post on the page is a series of photos of himself, captioned: "#Evan."
Wednesday also saw the launch of Evan's profile on the official page of his agency, Belift Lab. According to the page, the name Evan represents an alternate facet of Lee Hee-seung's identity, as well as "the essence of his musical artistry".
"Through this persona, he aims to share a sound shaped entirely by his own unique colour and emotional depth," stated the profile.
In a media release, Evan added: "Evan is a name I’ve cherished since childhood, one that holds many of my most precious memories. Through this name, I hope to reach fans with music that fully expresses my most honest and natural self."
Responding to queries from CNA Lifestyle, South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe, of which Belift Lab is a subsidiary, stated that more details on Evan's music "will be shared at a later date".
Back in March this year, Belift Lab announced the departure of Evan, then known as Heeseung, from Enhypen, stating at the time that the decision came after "in-depth discussions" with the members of the K-pop group about "the future they envision and the direction of the team".
"It became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it," wrote Belift Lab.
Hybe later clarified to CNA Lifestyle that Heeseung’s departure was decided "through mutual discussion", with the aim of supporting both Enhypen’s direction and Heeseung’s individual aspirations.