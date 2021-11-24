Move aside Squid Game: Netflix's Korean thriller Hellbound is set to be the next big hit

A new Korean drama has knocked Squid Game out of its No 1 spot on Netflix. Described as a genre-bending thriller, Hellbound is set in a fantastical world where supernatural beings suddenly materialise to murder and condemn criminals to hell, giving rise to a religious cult whose leader is played by popular actor Yoo Ah-in.

The supernatural series premiered on the streaming service on Nov 19.

On Netflix's weekly Top 10 list, released every Tuesday, Hellbound ranked No 1 on the Top TV (Non-English) global list, with more than 43 million hours viewed for the week of Nov 15 to Nov 21. In Singapore, it's the No 1 watched TV show on Netflix.

Hellbound has six episodes and is based on Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho's webtoon of the same title. Apart from Yoo, the series stars Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-ah and Yang Ik-june.