Move aside Squid Game: Netflix's Korean thriller Hellbound is set to be the next big hit
The supernatural thriller sees unearthly beings suddenly materialise to murder and condemn criminals to hell.
A new Korean drama has knocked Squid Game out of its No 1 spot on Netflix. Described as a genre-bending thriller, Hellbound is set in a fantastical world where supernatural beings suddenly materialise to murder and condemn criminals to hell, giving rise to a religious cult whose leader is played by popular actor Yoo Ah-in.
The supernatural series premiered on the streaming service on Nov 19.
On Netflix's weekly Top 10 list, released every Tuesday, Hellbound ranked No 1 on the Top TV (Non-English) global list, with more than 43 million hours viewed for the week of Nov 15 to Nov 21. In Singapore, it's the No 1 watched TV show on Netflix.
Hellbound has six episodes and is based on Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho's webtoon of the same title. Apart from Yoo, the series stars Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-ah and Yang Ik-june.
Squid Game is now No 3 on the global list of top Non-English TV shows and is in its tenth week on the Top 10 list. Since its September release, the nine-episode thriller in which cash-strapped contestants compete in childhood games in order to win 5.6 billion won (US$38.58 million), has become Netflix's biggest original show launch ever.
Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has already confirmed that a second season of Squid Game will be made. "I'm going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now," he said earlier this month.