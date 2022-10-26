Henry Cavill confirms he’s ‘back as Superman’ after Black Adam cameo
The actor made the reveal in a video posted on Instagram, promising fans that their "patience will be rewarded".
Superman star Henry Cavill has confirmed in a social media post that he’s returning to the superhero role.
Cavill had a mid-credits cameo at the end of Black Adam, which opened last week. The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular character, an ancient Egyptian summoned to the modern day.
“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam,” Cavill explained in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct 25).
“But now that plenty of you have (seen the movie), I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman.”
Cavill last donned the costume in 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League and before that, in the 2017 version of Justice League. He first played the superhero in 2013’s Man Of Steel.
The 39-year-old British actor wrote in the caption: “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”
And what’s to come, fans hope, is a showdown between Cavill’s Superman and Johnson’s Black Adam in future films in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe.
Black Adam, Johnson’s passion project, took the top spot at the North American box office during its debut weekend. It was also The Rock’s biggest box office weekend as a leading man.