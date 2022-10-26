Henry Cavill confirms he’s ‘back as Superman’ after Black Adam cameo

Superman star Henry Cavill has confirmed in a social media post that he’s returning to the superhero role.

Cavill had a mid-credits cameo at the end of Black Adam, which opened last week. The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular character, an ancient Egyptian summoned to the modern day.

“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam,” Cavill explained in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct 25).

“But now that plenty of you have (seen the movie), I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman.”