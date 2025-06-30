Henry Golding thinks portraying James Bond would be a 'nightmare'

Henry Golding thinks playing James Bond would be a "nightmare". The 38-year-old actor has been widely tipped as one of the candidates to replace Daniel Craig as 007, but he acknowledged that the role carries a lot pressure and expectation.

Golding told People: "I think that's every actor's kind of nightmare. But at the same time, [you're] also wanting to kind of add something new to a franchise."

He said the role of Bond would be more attractive if it didn't carry so much "cultural pressure".

The actor – who starred in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians – reflected: "Maybe I'm just a p****. I don't know. But I think I would love it so much more if there wasn't that overhanging cultural pressure."

Golding reckoned the Bond franchise should actually broaden its horizons by adding "more agents" and adopting a more open-minded approach.

He said: "Why can't they bring out more agents or more OO's? I think that would be so much more fun, because there just isn't the restraints and the expectation."

Golding previously described being linked to the role of Bond as an "honour".

However, the actor argued that the world is not yet ready for a non-white Bond.

Golding – who was born in Malaysia, but raised in the UK – told Attitude magazine: "It does seem to be a question that always comes up. It was definitely from Crazy Rich Asians, maybe [the scene with] the white suit coming out the park.

"I'm Asian and everybody's fighting for a diverse Bond – sorry, white guys."

Golding said it's "great" that non-white actors are being linked to the role of Bond. And the actor admitted to being flattered to even have been spoken about as a possible candidate for the coveted part.

He said: "Isn't it great that we're having that conversation? Isn't it great that people are like, 'Okay, now it's time, why the hell can't we have a black Bond, an Asian Bond, a mixed-race Bond, a non-distinct Bond?'

"I don't know ... It's an honour to even be in the conversation."