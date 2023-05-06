Actor Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo are pregnant with their second child

Lo, 37 – who married the Hollywood star in 2016 – also shared the same image on her own Instagram account.



She captioned the photo: “Oh hey! New baby otw, due Sept 1”



What's more, the yoga instructor has revealed that she plans to share how she practices yoga throughout her pregnancy in a video series.



Lo explained in a caption: “I became a mumpreneur when I became pregnant. I have a prenatal yoga certification and practiced yoga throughout my last pregnancy, but this time, I am sharing my journey to demonstrate how important yoga is for the mind and body because health begins with the mother.”



Meanwhile, Golding previously admitted that fatherhood has transformed his life.



The actor revealed that becoming a dad for the first time led to a change of

“perspective”.