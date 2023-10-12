Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding welcomes second daughter with wife Liv Lo

Liv Lo Golding went on to describe her childbirth journey in greater detail on her website FitSphere, where she revealed some of the complications Florence faced after she was born.

She shared that Florence had difficulty breathing after she was born and was promptly intubated. Upon further examination, doctors found out that "Florence had swallowed meconium while in (the) womb" and developed pneumonia, thus requiring a 10-day course of antibiotics.

Liv Lo Golding herself faced medical issues. After being discharged, she "woke up with an extreme pain" in (her) ribs and was readmitted into the hospital. She later discovered that she had a blood infection.

She and her daughter have since recovered from the ordeal.

Lo Golding wrote: "Healing from postpartum, a blood infection, becoming a mother of two, and breastfeeding at the same time was an intense experience that rebirthed me at the same time as my daughter Florence. When a life-changing moment presents itself we have a choice to change with it.

"With some intuition and a bit of my demanding stubborn personality, I managed to get diagnosed. I got through it and healed with the love and support of my family, friends, doctors, nurses, and holistic specialists who helped me turn around in a record time."