Indonesian singing legend Hetty Koes Endang to perform in Singapore in January 2024

Famed Indonesian songstress Hetty Koes Endang will serenade fans in Singapore this January with her collection of hits. She will hold a one-night concert at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Jan 13, 2024.

Tickets for this extravaganza are already available for presale via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.

During this presale period, which will last till 11.59pm on Oct 5, fans can enjoy 5 per cent off Cat 1, Cat 2 and Cat 3 tickets as well as 10 per cent off Cat 4 and Cat 6 tickets. This means that the respective tickets will cost S$273.60, S$235.60, S$188.10, S$151.20 and S$98.10.

General sales will commence from 12am on Oct 6 during which ticket prices will go between S$109 to S$288.