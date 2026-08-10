Highlander star Christopher Lambert rushed to hospital after collapsing at event

French–American actor Christopher Lambert, 69, was treated by medics and transported to the hospital after collapsing during an autograph session at Steel City Comic-Con in Pittsburgh on Saturday (Aug 8).

The Highlander star fell ill while meeting fans, prompting staff to call emergency responders and escort him from the venue, a witness informed TMZ.

Convention organisers later confirmed Lambert had left due to a “personal issue”, and his scheduled photo op was cancelled. Witnesses said he appeared shaky before being placed in an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Lambert’s representatives have since said he is “perfectly OK” and recuperating in his hotel room. According to his team, he had barely slept the night before and hadn’t eaten enough during the day, causing his blood sugar to drop and triggering the collapse.

The actor has faced health setbacks before. Last year, Lambert suffered a serious fall that forced him to withdraw from an appearance at the SciFiWorld festival in Sweden.

At the time, his team explained that filming commitments had to take priority and he was unable to attend while recovering from the injury.

His representative said: “As an actor, filming and promoting his films are an absolute priority and has always been, and while he has the highest respect for people organizing events and fans who attend.

“Unfortunately, this time he will not be able to attend the comic con."

Lambert, known for roles in Highlander, Highlander II: The Quickening, Mortal Kombat and Fortress, regularly meets fans across around the world.