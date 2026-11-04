K-pop group Highlight, formerly known as Beast, to headline The Kallang Countdown 2027

South Korean boy band Highlight, formerly known as Beast, will headline The Kallang Countdown 2027 concert on Dec 31.

The four-member group, comprising Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang and Son Dong-woon, will return to Singapore more than two years after their September 2024 concert, which marked the final stop of their Lights Go On, Again Asia tour.

The group debuted as Beast in 2009 and became known for early 2010s hits including Shock, Fiction and On Rainy Days. After leaving their former agency, the members rebranded as Highlight in 2017 and continued releasing music under their new name.

According to a press release on Wednesday (Nov 4), fans can expect the group to perform a mix of their older hits and more recent releases at the countdown concert.

"We are so thrilled to be returning to Singapore and to be a part of the celebration at The Kallang," Highlight said in a statement. "We can't wait to celebrate with our fans as we ring in 2027 together."

The concert is part of ONE Countdown 2027, which will feature New Year's Eve celebrations across Singapore, including in the heartlands.

The Kallang Countdown 2027 will also feature regional and Singapore artistes, although the rest of the lineup has yet to be announced. Ticket prices and sales dates have not been revealed, however, The Kallang Kaki members will receive priority access to tickets.

More details are expected to be announced later in November.