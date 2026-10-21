Voice actor Hiroshi Tsuchida, star of Attack On Titan and Kakuranger, dies at age 54

Japanese voice actor Hiroshi Tsuchida, known for roles such as Grisha Jaeger in the hit anime Attack On Titan and Saizo/Ninja Blue in the live-action superhero series Ninja Sentai Kakuranger, has died of heart failure.

He was 54.

Tsuchida's agency, 81 Produce, announced his death on Tuesday (Oct 20), adding that Tsuchida died about a week earlier on Oct 11.

"In accordance with the wishes of his bereaved family, the funeral service was held privately, attended only by family members," wrote the agency.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness and support extended to him during his lifetime and respectfully announce his passing with profound sorrow."