Hit-and-run driver in accident involving late father of Shaun Chen has turned himself in
On Friday (Mar 28), the Malaysian actor shared a post on social media, revealing that his father succumbed to his injuries – hours after being hit by a car.
The Malaysian police force announced on Sunday (Mar 30) that the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that led to the death of actor Shaun Chen's father had turned himself in.
Chen, who currently stars in the Mediacorp series Emerald Hill, had previously shared on his social media pages on Mar 28 that his 84-year-old father was making his way home on a motorcycle when a car hit him and fled the scene.
His father was then brought to the hospital where doctors declared him brain dead. Eventually, he succumbed to his injuries.
“I hope that you can say sorry to my daddy. He didn’t know you. I don’t know why you did that to him, I just want you to say sorry,” urged Chen in his post.
According to police officials in the Jelebu district of Negeri Sembilan in Malaysia, the driver – identified as a 62-year-old man – turned himself in on the day of the accident itself.
“An accident involving a Proton Iswara car and a Honda EX-5 motorcycle occurred at 10:30am at KM 53 Jalan Seremban-Simpang Pertang on Mar 28. The rider of the Honda EX-5 motorcycle, an 84-year-old Chinese male, passed away while receiving treatment at Jelebu Hospital at approximately 2:30pm," said the police in a statement.
“The driver of the Proton Iswara – a Malay man aged 62 – turned up at Jelebu's Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 4.38pm on Mar 28 to make a police report regarding the incident.”
The police added that the urine screening test subsequently conducted on the driver "was found to be negative".
Speaking to Malaysia's 8TV Mandarin News at his father's wake, Shaun Chen called on authorities to improve medical facilities to ensure that those in need could receive treatment promptly – revealing that his father was on the road for half an hour before the ambulance arrived and only reached the hospital "more than an hour later".
The funeral and cremation ceremony for Chen's father took place on Tuesday (Apr 1).