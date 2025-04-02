Hit-and-run driver in accident involving late father of Shaun Chen has turned himself in

The Malaysian police force announced on Sunday (Mar 30) that the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that led to the death of actor Shaun Chen's father had turned himself in.

Chen, who currently stars in the Mediacorp series Emerald Hill, had previously shared on his social media pages on Mar 28 that his 84-year-old father was making his way home on a motorcycle when a car hit him and fled the scene.

His father was then brought to the hospital where doctors declared him brain dead. Eventually, he succumbed to his injuries.

“I hope that you can say sorry to my daddy. He didn’t know you. I don’t know why you did that to him, I just want you to say sorry,” urged Chen in his post.