Richie Koh gets fluent in Hokkien for new dialect drama Whatever Will Be, Will Be
The family drama, in Hokkien, also stars Chen Hanwei, Kym Ng, Yvonne Lim and Hong Huifang.
Fresh off his Best Actor win at the Star Awards 2023 and his latest on-screen turn as a debt collector who masquerades as a food delivery driver in Cash On Delivery, actor Richie Koh returns in a drama that will touch the very local-est part of viewers’ hearts.
Whatever Will Be, Will Be is the story of a 70-year-old fortune teller (played by Zhu Hou Ren) who gives three lottery tickets to each of his three children, played by Koh, Chen Hanwei and Yvonne Lim. When one of the tickets turns out to be a winner, a long-drawn-out squabble over the prize money begins, calling values into question.
The drama is the fourth collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Mediacorp, following the success of the dialect dramas I Want To Be A Towkay and Ho Seh Bo Seasons 1 and 2.
Other cast members include Richard Low, Hong Huifang, Seow Sin Nee, Andie Chen and Lin Ru Ping, as well as getai performers Liu Ling Ling, Hao Hao and Lee Pei Fen. The show’s theme song is sung by Desmond Ng, winner of Getai Challenge 2015.
Koh’s character, the youngest in the family, is naive and innocent in comparison to his money-grubbing siblings, and so he’s labelled a fool. But his simple nature earns him the affections of a medical social worker, played by Seow – although if there's anything you can be sure of, it's that the course of true love never does run smooth in drama-land.
Koh, who is Teochew, told CNA Lifestyle in a previous interview that his Hokkien isn’t particularly strong, so he’s had to work hard to make sure he nails all his lines.
We imagine it’s challenging to act in a language that’s not your first, but we’re also sure he gets lots of help from his fellow cast members, especially Hokkien veterans like Richard “Limpeh” Low.
Will Koh’s Hokkien pass muster? Well, whatever will be, will be, so we’ll have to watch to find out.
Catch Whatever Will Be, Will Be starting Jul 21, Fridays at 11.30am on Channel 8.