Richie Koh gets fluent in Hokkien for new dialect drama Whatever Will Be, Will Be

Fresh off his Best Actor win at the Star Awards 2023 and his latest on-screen turn as a debt collector who masquerades as a food delivery driver in Cash On Delivery, actor Richie Koh returns in a drama that will touch the very local-est part of viewers’ hearts.

Whatever Will Be, Will Be is the story of a 70-year-old fortune teller (played by Zhu Hou Ren) who gives three lottery tickets to each of his three children, played by Koh, Chen Hanwei and Yvonne Lim. When one of the tickets turns out to be a winner, a long-drawn-out squabble over the prize money begins, calling values into question.

The drama is the fourth collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Mediacorp, following the success of the dialect dramas I Want To Be A Towkay and Ho Seh Bo Seasons 1 and 2.