Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

You can spend a night at the Home Alone house for just US$25
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

You can spend a night at the Home Alone house for just US$25

Guests at the McCallister home in Chicago will be able to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV and even slap on some of that aftershave. 

You can spend a night at the Home Alone house for just US$25

You can book the McCallister home in Chicago on Airbnb for just US$25. (Photo: Airbnb)

02 Dec 2021 03:46PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 03:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

How’s this for a Christmas present, especially if you’re a big fan of Home Alone? You can now book a night’s stay through Airbnb at the Chicago area home that was featured in the classic holiday movie.

The 1990 film starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the kid who was accidentally left at home when the rest of his family went on vacation and he ended up having to fight off a couple of intruders.

The listing, hosted by the oldest of the McCallister childen, Buzz, is going for just US$25 (S$38) for a one-night-only stay on Dec 12. Actor Devin D Ratray, who played Buzz in the film, also stars as a robber in the Disney+ reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone.

According to the listing, you’ll be free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV and even slap on some of that aftershave – just like Kevin did. 

If you do manage to snag the stay, you have to get yourself to Chicago and to the home at the North Shore suburb – at your own expense.

Bookings will start on Dec 7 at 2pm EST (Dec 8, 3pm, Singapore time). So get to it if you're interested, ya filthy animals. 

Related:

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

Television & Movies

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us