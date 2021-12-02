You can spend a night at the Home Alone house for just US$25

How’s this for a Christmas present, especially if you’re a big fan of Home Alone? You can now book a night’s stay through Airbnb at the Chicago area home that was featured in the classic holiday movie.

The 1990 film starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the kid who was accidentally left at home when the rest of his family went on vacation and he ended up having to fight off a couple of intruders.

The listing, hosted by the oldest of the McCallister childen, Buzz, is going for just US$25 (S$38) for a one-night-only stay on Dec 12. Actor Devin D Ratray, who played Buzz in the film, also stars as a robber in the Disney+ reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone.

According to the listing, you’ll be free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV and even slap on some of that aftershave – just like Kevin did.

If you do manage to snag the stay, you have to get yourself to Chicago and to the home at the North Shore suburb – at your own expense.

Bookings will start on Dec 7 at 2pm EST (Dec 8, 3pm, Singapore time). So get to it if you're interested, ya filthy animals.