Home that inspired The Conjuring horror movie for sale for US$1.2m

Not afraid of ghosts and things that go bump in the night?

The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where the spooky happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring occurred hit the market on Thursday (Sep 23) for the scary price of US$1.2 million.

Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty in its listing called the 14-room, 3,100 sq ft (about 290 sq m) home on 8.5 acres (3.5 hectares) in Burrillville "one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States".