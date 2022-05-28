Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Home that inspired horror movie series The Conjuring sells for more than US$1.5M
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Home that inspired horror movie series The Conjuring sells for more than US$1.5M

The new owner plans to continue the paranormal business the previous owners started – guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events.

Home that inspired horror movie series The Conjuring sells for more than US$1.5M

The Conjuring house in Burrillville, RI, a farmhouse and eight-acre property made famous by the movie series, The Conjuring. The house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public. (Photo: AP/Barry Chin)

28 May 2022 05:48AM (Updated: 28 May 2022 05:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.

The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for US$1.525 million (S$2.06 million) on Thursday (May 26), far higher than the US$1.2 million asking price.

"This purchase is personal for me," buyer Jacqueline Nunez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. "It's not a real estate development. It's around my own beliefs."

Nunez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Nunez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

The movie wasn't filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

Nunez said she is not afraid of the house.

"I don't believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me," she said. "I look forward to experiencing things."

 

Source: AP/yy

Related Topics

Movies Horror America

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us