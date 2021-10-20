Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho apologises to ex-girlfriend after abortion scandal

The star of popular K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Kim Seon-ho, has issued a formal apology to his ex-girlfriend following allegations that he had misled her during their relationship and urged her to get an abortion when they were dating in 2020.

In the apology letter, which various publications ran on Wednesday (Oct 20), Kim said that he had dated the person "with good feelings and intentions".

"However, during the relationship, I hurt this person due to my incompetence and lack of consideration. I had hoped to meet with this person again in order to deliver my sincere apology, but I am currently unable to do so and am waiting for that time when I am presented with the opportunity."

He further apologised to everyone who had trusted him and cheered him on, and to those who had worked with him on various productions, for the harm he had caused.

"I was only able to stand tall as actor Kim Seon-ho because of the people who cheered me on, but I had forgotten this fact."

Kim's troubles began on Sunday after an anonymous post claimed that an unidentified “actor K” had urged his ex-girlfriend (the writer of the post) to terminate her pregnancy while they were dating. The post further alleged that the actor had behaved differently towards her after the abortion.

While “actor K” was not named in the original post, The Korea Herald reported that reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin-ho on Monday identified the person as Kim.

The 35-year-old Kim played handyman Hong Du-sik in the popular tvN series that just ended its run on Netflix over the weekend, starring alongside actress Shin Min-a.

Following the allegation, advertisements featuring the actor were taken down, including those from Domino’s Pizza Korea and Canon Korea, according to the publication.

Kim’s agency, Salt Entertainment, also released a statement on Wednesday, apologising to the people who were hurt or disappointed by recent events.

A day earlier, the agency announced that Kim's interviews with the press had been cancelled; he was initially scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday following the conclusion of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Oct 17.