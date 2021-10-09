Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha fans told to stop visiting the show's real-life homes

The producers of tvN’s ongoing and massively popular K-Drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha are requesting viewers to refrain from visiting the real-life houses where the series was filmed.

According to Korean website Soompi, the real-life owners of these homes, which were leased out for filming, are currently struggling with fans of the show constantly trying to enter their houses.

Along with politely asking fans to stop, the production team has suggested other landmarks in the city of Pohang to visit instead. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is filmed in Pohang City which serves as the location for the show’s fictional coastal city Gongjim.

The official tvN statement, which was released on Oct 5, is as follows:

“Hello. This is the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha production team.

We would like to thank our viewers for giving us so much love, and we would like to make one request regarding visits to our filming location.

Hye Jin’s house, Doo Shik’s house, Gam Ri’s house, and Cho Hee’s house in the drama are spaces that we leased for filming purposes for the duration of our shoot, and at the moment, their owners are currently residing in those homes.

They helped our drama out with good intentions, but they are currently suffering disturbances to their everyday lives because of visitors. For the reason described above, when you visit our filming location, we ask that you refrain from entering these houses.

Out of consideration for people who want to experience the afterglow of the drama, the city of Pohang will be keeping the squid statue at Cheongha Market and the boat at Sabang Memorial Park even after the end of filming.

Once again, we thank you for giving your love to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is showing on tvN and Netflix.