Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho no longer cancelled by fans and advertisers
The actor’s ex-girlfriend allegedly two-timed him and kept photo and video content of him on her personal devices.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho is back. From being nearly cancelled by fans and advertisers, following the scandal with his ex-girlfriend who claimed that he forced her into getting an abortion, the 35-year-old rebounded after Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that the actor’s ex-girlfriend allegedly two-timed him and kept photo and video content of him on her personal devices.
Public perception of him quickly went from villain to victim. The actor’s Instagram following saw a swift upswing, from pre-scandal’s 7.3 million to 7.7 million to date.
In the midst of the scandal, advertising partners Canon Korea, Domino’s Pizza Korea and Nau Korean cut ties with the troubled star. Following the new development, Canon Korea has since reinstated the tv star’s commercial contents on its social media account.
Miima, a facial mask label has also reinstated previously privated content featuring Kim.