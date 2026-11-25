"When my wife and I have arguments, it is 100 per cent me who gives in and apologises first," he told CNA Lifestyle through a translator, on Wednesday.

Hong was at the Grand Hyatt Singapore's Damai Spa & Fitness Centre, where he conducted a workshop for members of World of Hyatt, the hotel's loyalty programme as well as the regional hotel partner for Hyrox in Asia Pacific.

Yes, you read that right. The man who refuses to back down from a gruelling physical challenge apparently knows when to wave the white flag at home.

And it's a strategy the 40-year-old thinks more men should adopt. "I try my best not to make mistakes in the first place but when I do, my strategy is to quickly acknowledge the mistake and apologise, especially to my wife and sons," he shared.

"I know men have egos and sometimes, it's hard to show face when they apologise. But from my experience, when you apologise fast, things get smoother and solved quicker."

His advice to other men? Don't let your pride get in the way of making peace.

In fact, Hong said being flexible is something he actively strives for as he gets older. "I do not like to be stubborn and stick to old ways," he said.

"I have employees under me and I try to be flexible. I definitely think that being flexible is one trait that I carry. I do not want to be stubborn. It's in my philosophy in life."

HE'S A LOT CHEEKIER THAN HE LOOKS

Given his special forces military background and the grit he's shown on Physical: 100, you might assume Hong is all business, all the time.

"I don't look it but I'm very cheeky," he confessed. "I make a lot of silly jokes with my close friends; that's what our conversations always start with when I see my friends."

That said, there's one area where Hong admitted he isn't quite so willing to be flexible about: his training. "I don't compromise when it comes to training and racing. I don't give up," he declared.