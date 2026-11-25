Physical: 100's Hong Beom-seok is tough as nails – but does he have a softer side?
He's uncompromising when it comes to competition, but what about everyday life? Ahead of AIA Hyrox Singapore from Nov 26 to 29, we find out when the Physical: 100 star is willing to bend.
We've seen Hong Beom-seok tackle some pretty insane challenges on Physical: 100. But here's one we suspect might be even tougher: Letting someone else have their way.
The South Korean fitness star, known for his rock-solid physique, iron will and never-say-die attitude, is back in Singapore for AIA Hyrox Singapore, which starts Thursday (Nov 26) and runs till Sunday. His last Hyrox race here was in April, where he participated with K-pop star and Shinee member Minho.
And while he's here to put his strength and endurance to the test, we thought we'd get to know a slightly different side of him. After all, does that same determination make him a little, well, stubborn in real life?
Turns out, the former firefighter is a lot more flexible than you might think. Especially when it comes to his wife of 18 years.
"When my wife and I have arguments, it is 100 per cent me who gives in and apologises first," he told CNA Lifestyle through a translator, on Wednesday.
Hong was at the Grand Hyatt Singapore's Damai Spa & Fitness Centre, where he conducted a workshop for members of World of Hyatt, the hotel's loyalty programme as well as the regional hotel partner for Hyrox in Asia Pacific.
Yes, you read that right. The man who refuses to back down from a gruelling physical challenge apparently knows when to wave the white flag at home.
And it's a strategy the 40-year-old thinks more men should adopt. "I try my best not to make mistakes in the first place but when I do, my strategy is to quickly acknowledge the mistake and apologise, especially to my wife and sons," he shared.
"I know men have egos and sometimes, it's hard to show face when they apologise. But from my experience, when you apologise fast, things get smoother and solved quicker."
His advice to other men? Don't let your pride get in the way of making peace.
In fact, Hong said being flexible is something he actively strives for as he gets older. "I do not like to be stubborn and stick to old ways," he said.
"I have employees under me and I try to be flexible. I definitely think that being flexible is one trait that I carry. I do not want to be stubborn. It's in my philosophy in life."
HE'S A LOT CHEEKIER THAN HE LOOKS
Given his special forces military background and the grit he's shown on Physical: 100, you might assume Hong is all business, all the time.
"I don't look it but I'm very cheeky," he confessed. "I make a lot of silly jokes with my close friends; that's what our conversations always start with when I see my friends."
That said, there's one area where Hong admitted he isn't quite so willing to be flexible about: his training. "I don't compromise when it comes to training and racing. I don't give up," he declared.
However, even someone as disciplined as Hong has his struggles. And surprisingly, it isn't a punishing workout or an impossible fitness challenge that's got the better of him.
It's learning English.
"Learning English has been very challenging for me. I tried and I couldn't many times. So this is the one thing that has stumped me," he admitted.
FINDING THE BALANCE
For all his achievements in fitness, Hong also knows that navigating family relationships can require a different kind of effort.
He shared that he used to visit his parents frequently after enlisting in the army at a young age. But marriage brought a new set of responsibilities and priorities.
"After I got married, being a good son sometimes means not being a good husband. So, there needs to be a balance," he reflected.
Hong recently posted on Instagram about competing in Hyrox with his son (the spitting image of Hong if we might add) for the first time. And judging by how proudly he spoke about Hong Junior's performance, it was clearly a special experience for the doting dad.
"My son did really, really well. Just for him to be in the race, it is something for me to be proud of," he gushed.
He added: "I want to tell all the parents who signed up their kids for Youngstars, make sure you cheer them on; make sure they're proud of themselves just for being in the race".
And as it turns out, Hong's flexibility isn't just limited to his outlook on life. We couldn't resist putting him to the test physically, too – and he gamely obliged.
Despite his imposing physique, he effortlessly bent over to touch his toes before lowering himself into a surprisingly decent split.
How's that for being flexible?