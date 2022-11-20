The story behind Hong Huifang’s Singapore-inspired dress at the Golden Horse Awards

When Hong Huifang was planning what to wear at the Golden Horse Awards, she knew it had to be special.

After all, the 61-year-old Singaporean actress was going there as a Best Actress nominee for her titular role in Ajoomma, where she plays a middle-aged K-drama-addicted widow who goes on a solo trip to South Korea.

Leading up to yesterday’s awards night (Nov 19) in Taiwan, the movie had premiered at the Busan International Film Festival premiere, shown in Singapore, and garnered critical acclaim along the way.

Earlier on (Nov 10), Hong had won Best Actress at the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles – her first film award in her almost-40 years of acting career.

Suffice to say, the Golden Horse Awards was going to be a night to remember for Ajoomma – with three other nominations, including Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay for Singaporean first-time feature film director He Shuming, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan.