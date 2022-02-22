Is Hong Huifang in Korea filming a movie with a Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star?

Judging by her photos on Instagram, veteran actress Hong Huifang seems to be enjoying herself in South Korea, where she’s been since December.

And it looks like it’s not just for a super long holiday. According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 61-year-old Hong is currently working on a Singapore-South Korean flick titled Ajumma, which also stars Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kang Hyung-suk.

The Mediacorp actress hasn’t confirmed her role due to confidentiality clauses but she is reportedly filming there until March.