Singapore actress Hong Huifang clinches her first Golden Horse Best Actress nomination

He and Hong watched the nomination announcement together at Summer Hill restaurant right after an interview with CNA Lifestyle, and was screaming with joy when their names were announced. Both admitted they were nervous before the nominations, but felt that their movie was already a reward for all their hard work.

Hong was beyond ecstatic and incredibly thankful.

“First, I want to thank my director (He) Shuming and producers Anthony (Chen) and (Huang) Wenhong for believing in me and giving me such a wonderful role to act in,” Hong told CNA Lifestyle immediately after the nominations were announced live at 5.30pm on Tuesday (Sep 27).

“It was a role that I could immerse myself in a character, allowing me to showcase my 40 years of acting experience on the big screen.”

“I really feel that my life and career have been worth living for all these years for this very special moment,” shared the 61-year-old actress, choking back the emotion. “I have no regrets in choosing this profession and dedicating my life to acting.”