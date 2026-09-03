Veteran Hong Kong actor and dance pioneer Lau Siu-ming dies aged 94

Hong Kong veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming has died, with Hong Kong's culture chief paying tribute to his outstanding artistic achievements and contributions to the cultural sector.

Lau, 94, affectionately known as Ming Sir, died at about 6pm on Wednesday (Sep 2), according to media reports citing voice actor Ding Yue.

Although the cause of death was not specified, Lau had reportedly been critically ill in recent years.

“Ming Sir devoted his life to dance and the performing arts. His talent and dedication will always be remembered. We deeply mourn his passing and pay the highest tribute to his outstanding artistic achievements,” Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law said in a statement issued early on Thursday.