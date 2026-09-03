Veteran Hong Kong actor and dance pioneer Lau Siu-ming dies aged 94
Born in 1931, the veteran actor was among the first Hong Kong dancers to pursue formal training in Europe and was known for incorporating his experiences and Chinese heritage into his work.
Hong Kong veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming has died, with Hong Kong's culture chief paying tribute to his outstanding artistic achievements and contributions to the cultural sector.
Lau, 94, affectionately known as Ming Sir, died at about 6pm on Wednesday (Sep 2), according to media reports citing voice actor Ding Yue.
Although the cause of death was not specified, Lau had reportedly been critically ill in recent years.
“Ming Sir devoted his life to dance and the performing arts. His talent and dedication will always be remembered. We deeply mourn his passing and pay the highest tribute to his outstanding artistic achievements,” Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law said in a statement issued early on Thursday.
Born in 1931, Lau was among the first Hong Kong dancers to pursue formal training in Europe. He was known for incorporating his experiences and Chinese heritage into his work.
He was later invited to perform with the Brussels Ballet du XXe Siecle. Rebirth of the Phoenix was among his best-known works and was performed in France during the 1960s, according to the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.
“He studied and worked with some of the greatest artists of the times while on scholarship at l’Ecole Superieure de Danse Cannes Rosella Hightower,” the academy says on its website.
After returning to Hong Kong in 1967, Lau moved into television and film, appearing in numerous popular productions that were widely loved by audiences.
“His nuanced acting and versatile image left a precious artistic legacy in Hong Kong’s film and television culture,” Law said. “His professionalism and passion made significant contributions to the sustainable development of Hong Kong’s cultural sector.”
In addition to founding dance and arts groups, Lau served on the Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s Art Form Panel (Dance and Multi-arts), advising on the nurturing of new artistic talent and the expansion of audiences.
Lau was awarded an honorary fellowship by the academy in 2007 in recognition of his contributions to the performing arts sector. He also received the Hong Kong Arts Development Council’s Life Achievement Award in 2019.
Lawmaker Kenneth Fok Kai-kong said Lau’s death was a great loss to Hong Kong’s arts sector.
“I remember visiting him in hospital this past January. He was already very weak, yet he still held my hand tightly, eagerly wishing to pass on his many hopes and expectations for the industry. That sincerity and passion remain vividly etched in my mind to this day,” Fok wrote in a social media post.