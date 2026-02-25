Hong Kong actor Simon Yam spotted at Dempsey Hill in Singapore

Is it just us, or is Hong Kong actor Simon Yam easily spotted whenever he visits Singapore?

The 70-year-old screen veteran was unexpectedly seen again on our shores, this time shopping at Dover Street Market at Dempsey Hill on Saturday (Feb 21).

A netizen who ran into the Escape From The Outland actor shared on Xiaohongshu that she approached him for a photo, excitedly sharing about the encounter.

“He was super nice and chatted with us, asking where we were from, and even called his companions over to join the photo. Absolutely no celebrity airs. He is also very slim and energetic in person, and his face even looks smaller than mine,” she wrote.

In the photo, Yam is seen keeping it casual in a black athleisure outfit paired with a baseball cap, New Balance running shoes, and a brown bag slung casually over his shoulder.

Of course, this isn’t his first Singapore sighting.

He was last seen near Funan shopping mall when he was in town for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem concert in May last year.

Then again, Yam's appearances in Singapore might not be exactly random, since he has reportedly been investing in real estate since the 1990s and is believed to own at least one property in Singapore.