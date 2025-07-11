Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung adds 3 more Singapore shows in November

Missed out on tickets to see Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung? The Heavenly King is giving you another shot.

The Cantopop icon has added three more dates to his Singapore concert as part of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour due to the overwhelming demand.

The additional shows will take place on Nov 28, 29 and 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, along with previously announced dates on Nov 21, 22 and 23, bringing his total number of shows to six.

Priority sale for tickets will begin from Jul 21 at 10am via ticketmaster.sg.

Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$388, excluding booking fee.