Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung adds 3 more Singapore shows in November
Cheung will be performing on Nov 21, 22 and 23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as well as the newly added dates, Nov 28, 29 and 30.
Missed out on tickets to see Hong Kong star Jacky Cheung? The Heavenly King is giving you another shot.
The Cantopop icon has added three more dates to his Singapore concert as part of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour due to the overwhelming demand.
The additional shows will take place on Nov 28, 29 and 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, along with previously announced dates on Nov 21, 22 and 23, bringing his total number of shows to six.
Priority sale for tickets will begin from Jul 21 at 10am via ticketmaster.sg.
Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$388, excluding booking fee.
KrisFlyer members who had registered their interest with KrisFlyer from Jun 10 to 17 can utilise the same link and access code sent to them for priority access to tickets when paying with a Mastercard credit or debit card on Jul 21 (from 10am to 11.59pm). Each Ticketmaster account is eligible to purchase up to four tickets across all six shows.
KrisFlyer members can also redeem miles for tickets starting Jul 21 at 10am.
All OCBC cardmembers can enjoy priority ticket booking on Jul 22 from 10am to 11.59pm.
General sales start from Jul 23 at 10am onwards.
Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour features breathtaking stage designs like a vintage car centre piece, a towering four-storey structure housing a massive orchestra and a vibrant retro cabaret backdrop.The Heavenly King previously also held 11 sold-out shows in Singapore in 2023 during the same tour.