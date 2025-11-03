Stanley Fung, Benz Hui and other veteran Hong Kong actors we lost in 2025
The Hong Kong entertainment industry lost many shining stars this year.
It was a sad week for Hong Kong's entertainment industry as we bade farewell to two beloved veterans who helped define Hong Kong's golden age of cinema and television.
On Oct 28, 76-year-old Benz Hui died of multiple organ failure caused by kidney cancer.
On Nov 1, the death of veteran actor and director Stanley Fung at the age of 81 was announced by New Taipei City Councilwoman Tsai Shu-chun in a Facebook post.
Known for his comedic roles in films such as the Lucky Stars franchise and The Best Partners, Fung shared on social media in May that he had been hospitalised for two months.
Fung posted a tribute to his friend Hui after the latter's death where he wrote that he himself was terminally ill and "barely clinging to life" and he asked Hui to wait for him.
As for Hui, news of his critical illness broke on Oct 27, prompting over 30 showbiz pals – including Dayo Wong, Bosco Wong, Charmaine Sheh and Raymond Lam – to rush to the hospital that afternoon to visit him.
Sadly, he died at 2.30am the next day.
With a career spanning 54 years, Hui was one of Hong Kong’s most versatile and respected actors, appearing in countless classic films and dramas.
His signature roles include “Fong Chung Sir” in the Young And Dangerous franchise and “Foon Hei Gor” aka "Happy Brother" in TVB’s Line Walker series. His charm, professionalism, and warmth made him a beloved figure both on and off screen.
Here are the other veteran stars we lost in 2025. From Cantonese cinema’s early pioneers to TVB’s familiar faces, these stars devoted their lives to storytelling and left behind timeless legacies that continue to shape Hong Kong’s cultural identity. Let's take a look back on their remarkable lives and contributions.
YU MING (俞明)
Cantonese film comedy legend Yu Ming, who turned 100 earlier this year, died in his sleep on Feb 4. He was hospitalised for pneumonia following a fever during the Lunar New Year holidays before his passing.
The comedian began his career in the '40s and rose to fame in the '70s after joining the variety show Enjoy Yourself Tonight – Hong Kong's longest-running live-show that ran for 27 years.
He officially retired in 1998, concluding a life devoted to laughter and performance.
KU FENG (谷峰)
The actor, whose real name is Chan Sze-man, died at home on Mar 27, aged 95. His death was only revealed in April by fellow martial arts actor Barry Chan.
Ku Feng starred in numerous classic productions, including The New One-Armed Swordsman (1971), Flying Guillotine 2 (1978), The Heaven Sword And Dragon Saber (2000) and Forensic Heroes (2006). He was also known for playing the role of “Chang Wai’s father” in Stephen Chow’s 1994 comedy Hail The Judge.
Known as one of Hong Kong cinema’s most prolific supporting actors, Ku Feng retired from acting in 2013.
SUNNY FANG (方刚)
Fang, better known as Fong Kong (later Leung Fong-kong), died on May 30. He was 78 years old.
Debuting in 1968, Sunny gained popularity for his fierce looks and villainous roles, most memorably as the ruthless and despicable “Cheng Sai-fung” in 1997 TVB drama The Challenge Of Life.
After leaving the Hong Kong entertainment scene in the '90s, he moved to mainland China to live a lowkey life away from the public eye.
SUET NAY (雪妮) & TANG CHIA (唐佳)
"Martial arts heroine” Hung Suet Nei aka Suet Nay and her husband, veteran martial arts choreographer Tang Chia, were known as one of the film industry’s model couples.
On Jun 23, Tang Chia tragically fell to his death in Jordan in Hong Kong. He was 88. Reports suggested he had been emotionally distressed over his wife's battle with pancreatic cancer. He allegedly even told his son that he wished to “leave together” with her.
Just 10 days later, on Jul 3, Suet Nay died in hospital at 77 years old. Their family held a joint funeral to honour their lifelong bond.
NG BOK KWAN (吴博君)
Known as a reliable supporting actor and “TVB’s everyman", Ng died Jul 2 after a seven-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 69 years old.
Over a 30-year career, the actor appeared in countless TVB dramas, often portraying waiters, small villains, and side characters. He was best known for playing "Tao Gu Si Xian", which translates to “Four Deities of Peach Valley”, in 1996 Wuxia series State Of Divinity.
After being laid off by TVB in 1997, he then took on jobs as a restaurant cleaner and baker.
CHOW CHUNG (周骢)
The veteran star was loved for his warm presence and was revered as TVB's "go-to grandpa". He died of pneumonia on Jul 4, aged 92.
Chow Chung's acting career began in the '50s, and he rose to leading man status in the 1960s. He starred in many classics including The Tears Of Ah Chen (1960), Dragon And Phoenix Sword (1961), and Joy In The Morning (1965).
He eventually joined TVB in 1998, and was fondly remembered as the loving "Gong Gong" aka grandpa in Moonlight Resonance (2008) before retiring in 2020.
LAI SUEN (黎宣)
Veteran actress Lai Suen, who was the aunt of former TVB actress Gigi Lai, died on Aug 28, aged 93.
Born into a renowned performing arts family – her father Lai Man-wai was known as the “Father of Hong Kong Cinema” – Lai Suen was active in the film industry throughout the '50s before joining TVB later in life.
She appeared in memorable dramas such as The Greed Of Man (1992) and A Kindred Spirit (1995-1999).
After starring in her final drama Only You in 2011, Lai Suen retired from the screen to enjoy a quiet, happy life with her husband Ko Hung.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/