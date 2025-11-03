Stanley Fung, Benz Hui and other veteran Hong Kong actors we lost in 2025

It was a sad week for Hong Kong's entertainment industry as we bade farewell to two beloved veterans who helped define Hong Kong's golden age of cinema and television.

On Oct 28, 76-year-old Benz Hui died of multiple organ failure caused by kidney cancer.

On Nov 1, the death of veteran actor and director Stanley Fung at the age of 81 was announced by New Taipei City Councilwoman Tsai Shu-chun in a Facebook post.

Known for his comedic roles in films such as the Lucky Stars franchise and The Best Partners, Fung shared on social media in May that he had been hospitalised for two months.

Fung posted a tribute to his friend Hui after the latter's death where he wrote that he himself was terminally ill and "barely clinging to life" and he asked Hui to wait for him.

As for Hui, news of his critical illness broke on Oct 27, prompting over 30 showbiz pals – including Dayo Wong, Bosco Wong, Charmaine Sheh and Raymond Lam – to rush to the hospital that afternoon to visit him.

Sadly, he died at 2.30am the next day.