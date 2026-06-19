Hong Kong court dismisses US$1.53 million claim against actress Cecilia Cheung by former agent
Cecilia Cheung’s former agent accused the actress of reneging on film appearances, but the judge ruled that the contract was likely fabricated.
A Hong Kong court has dismissed a HK$12 million (US$1.53 million) claim against actress Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi by her former agent, finding that she had never signed an agency contract she allegedly breached nor received advance payment for her services.
Cheung, 46, was involved in a legal battle with Asia Entertainment Group (AEG) president Samuel Yu Yuk-hing for allegedly reneging on her promise to appear in several films produced by the now-liquidated company between 2011 and 2019, pursuant to several written agreements.
In a judgment on Tuesday, the High Court found that a 2011 exclusive management contract Yu had sought to rely on was highly likely to have been “created” by his younger brother to avoid tax liabilities, after the Inland Revenue Department began investigating a HK$40 million payment AEG made to Cheung in July 2011.
The court also ruled that Yu failed to prove that he had indeed paid Cheung HK$2.76 million as an advance payment for her performance in two films by the company between 2011 and 2014.
Justice Herbert Au-yeung Ho-wing found Yu to be an “incredible” witness, noting that he was evasive and gave internally inconsistent answers on multiple subjects.
Yu also displayed low business morality as evidenced by his willingness to forge documents to deceive tax authorities, the judgment said.
Au-yeung considered Cheung an honest witness, but said her assistant, Emily Chow Ching-yi, appeared to have withheld crucial information regarding the making of the 2011 contract.
That said, the judge found the evidence of Cheung and Chow more credible than Yu’s, ruling that the actress only entered into an agency agreement with the Hong Kong-based AEG, instead of Yu personally or the British Virgin Islands-based AEG Entertainment Group as the plaintiff alleged.
Yu, who claimed to be Cheung’s god-grandfather, earlier told the court that Cheung had been ungrateful and had refused to return the favour after he offered her a HK$40 million deal in July 2011 to help her overcome financial difficulties.
The actress acknowledged that she urgently needed the money at the time to complete a HK$128 million purchase of a flat and parking space at Century Tower in Mid-Levels.
She maintained, however, that the contract submitted to the court was fake as it did not bear her fingerprint.
She also accused Yu of defrauding her of 8 million yuan (US$1.2 million) by under-reporting the remuneration she would be entitled to for appearing on the mainland Chinese reality show Muse Dress in 2014.
Cheung became a household name after being cast as a young nightclub hostess in the movie King of Comedy in 1999. She won best actress at the 23rd Hong Kong Film Awards for her role in Lost in Time, which aired in 2003.
She married singer Nicholas Tse Ting-fung in 2006, but the couple divorced in 2011. She has three sons.
This article was first published on SCMP.